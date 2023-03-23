Williams Financial LLC Increases Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,566. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average of $97.42.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

