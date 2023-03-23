Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Hovde Group raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $72.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $98.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

