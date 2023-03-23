Wise (LON:WISE) Trading Up 2.6%

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Rating) shares were up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 565.80 ($6.95) and last traded at GBX 553.20 ($6.79). Approximately 1,656,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 893,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 539.40 ($6.62).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.86) price target on shares of Wise in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,103.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 570.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 600.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00.

In related news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 555 ($6.82), for a total value of £172,777.05 ($212,178.62). 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

