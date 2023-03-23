WOO Network Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $344.00 million and approximately $21.65 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.69 or 0.00361012 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,391.07 or 0.26239601 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010252 BTC.

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,675,884,608 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

