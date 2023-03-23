Woodside Energy Group (LON:WDS) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,748 ($21.47) and last traded at GBX 1,748 ($21.47). Approximately 221,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 136,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,708 ($20.98).

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Woodside Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,428.57%.

