Woodside Energy Group (LON:WDS) Trading Up 2.3%

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Rating) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,748 ($21.47) and last traded at GBX 1,748 ($21.47). Approximately 221,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 136,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,708 ($20.98).

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 529.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Woodside Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 6.16%. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,428.57%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.