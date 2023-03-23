Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Upgraded at Investec

Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Investec to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Woolworths from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Woolworths Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WLWHY opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. Woolworths has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $4.63.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.

