Wrapped Bitcoin Price Reaches $28,602.16 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $28,602.16 or 0.99625360 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.30 billion and $359.26 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.84 or 0.00361451 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,547.77 or 0.26271539 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 150,251 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers.

To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

