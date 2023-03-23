Wrapped Everscale Reaches 1-Day Volume of $60,689.30 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0887 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $154.31 million and $60,689.30 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.92 or 0.00360322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,407.59 or 0.26189452 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010229 BTC.

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,078,551,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,738,711,461 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,078,498,722 with 1,738,659,174 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.08760622 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $81,149.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

