Wright Fund Management LLC Invests $9.03 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 610,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,028,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wright Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,923,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225,913 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,849,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,279,000 after buying an additional 2,730,784 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,509,000 after buying an additional 2,479,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,440 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC opened at $13.74 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

