Wright Fund Management LLC Makes New $34.26 Million Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,260,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 2.2% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DIA opened at $320.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.22 and its 200-day moving average is $325.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.