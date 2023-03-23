XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $14,259.81

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be bought for $2.52 or 0.00008893 BTC on popular exchanges. XIDO FINANCE has a total market cap of $71.32 million and approximately $14,259.81 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XIDO FINANCE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.74 or 0.00361322 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,467.69 or 0.26262172 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010257 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE launched on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIDO FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIDO FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XIDO FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIDO FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.