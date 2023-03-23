XOMA Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:XOMAP)

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.
XOMA Price Performance
Shares of XOMA stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. XOMA has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34.
About XOMA
