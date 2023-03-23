Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sells $213,630.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $213,630.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sam Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $367,506.72.

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE YELP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 385,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,991. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.34 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YELP. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Yelp by 183.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,598 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth approximately $502,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Yelp by 491.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,734 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 90,337 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Yelp by 17.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,975 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

