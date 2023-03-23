yOUcash Price Reaches $0.55 on Top Exchanges (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One yOUcash token can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. yOUcash has a market cap of $133.95 million and $980,689.18 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.84 or 0.00361451 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,547.77 or 0.26271539 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010260 BTC.

yOUcash Token Profile

yOUcash launched on July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,739,785 tokens. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.

Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

yOUcash Token Trading

