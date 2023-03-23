Zcash (ZEC) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $37.00 or 0.00128869 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $604.11 million and $40.56 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00057529 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00036985 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001876 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

