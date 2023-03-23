ZClassic (ZCL) Price Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0587 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $544,867.17 and approximately $28.91 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00129808 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00058456 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00037346 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001877 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

