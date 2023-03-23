ZEDXION (USDZ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $523,549.53

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. ZEDXION has a total market cap of $84.20 billion and approximately $523,549.53 worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEDXION token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION was first traded on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.

Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

ZEDXION Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

