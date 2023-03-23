Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,880,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,011,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,967,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $10,985,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $56.36.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.36 million.
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.
