Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNEGet Rating) will release its earnings data on Friday, March 24th.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 160,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,977. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 23.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Earnings History for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

