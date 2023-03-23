Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Friday, March 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 160,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,977. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
