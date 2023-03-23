Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Friday, March 24th.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 160,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,977. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 23.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

