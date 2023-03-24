1,000 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $29.59. 21,340,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,456,910. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

