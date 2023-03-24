138,072 Shares in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Acquired by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 138,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000. VanEck Long Muni ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Separately, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 88,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period.

Shares of MLN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 23,092 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

