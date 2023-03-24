1,400 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at $31,595,209.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Zscaler from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.14.

ZS opened at $111.69 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $253.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.02 and a 200-day moving average of $133.82.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

