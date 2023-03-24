2,050 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193,179 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.