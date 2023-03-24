2,704 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 195,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after acquiring an additional 23,259 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 97,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2 %

CL stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.