296,975 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Bought by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 296,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,067,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,262 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,621,000 after buying an additional 196,957 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,362,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,928,000 after buying an additional 75,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,514,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,869,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,239,000 after buying an additional 46,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 228,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,138. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.