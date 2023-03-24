3,100 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Bought by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,860 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,117.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,346,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,362,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,621 shares of company stock worth $12,178,761 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. 3,854,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,620,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.