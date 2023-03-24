322,072 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 322,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after buying an additional 628,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after buying an additional 1,332,635 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of INTC opened at $29.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

