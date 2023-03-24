3,353 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Acquired by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after buying an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,112,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.49. 1,739,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.