38,798 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,655,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after buying an additional 703,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after buying an additional 689,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,486,000 after buying an additional 440,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $341.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.27 and its 200-day moving average is $316.94. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

