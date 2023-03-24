3,908 Shares in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Acquired by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Immunocore by 1,003.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Immunocore by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $47.36 on Friday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $69.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average of $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.72.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

