3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $101.00 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.27 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.10.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

