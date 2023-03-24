4J Wealth Management LLC Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $185.74 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $186.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.22.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

