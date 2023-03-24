4J Wealth Management LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,070,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BN opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

BN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

