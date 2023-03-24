4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

4J Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.6% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $394.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $294.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.07. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

