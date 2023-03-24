4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 395 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

4J Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.74.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

