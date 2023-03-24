4J Wealth Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $256.58 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $238.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.47 and a 200-day moving average of $303.95.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

