57,856 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,058,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $185.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

