5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Senior Officer Richard Perron Sells 79,500 Shares

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total value of C$263,781.00.

5N Plus Stock Down 0.3 %

VNP opened at C$3.45 on Friday. 5N Plus Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$3.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$304.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.67.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

