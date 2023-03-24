6,379 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Acquired by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. 121,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,891. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

