6,547,166 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,547,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $175,923,000. HP makes up about 4.7% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.67% of HP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in HP by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $352,993,000 after purchasing an additional 139,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after purchasing an additional 990,157 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,150,000 after buying an additional 340,999 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after buying an additional 1,431,079 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337,168. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,460 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

