657 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Linde by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 5.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Linde by 26.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,519,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 23.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,104. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74. The stock has a market cap of $167.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

