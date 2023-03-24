7,224 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.36 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $107.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.79.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

