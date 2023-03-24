7,762 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Purchased by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,688. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

