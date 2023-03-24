98,572 Shares in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Bought by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 98,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Family Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $499,000.

Get Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FCOR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,974. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.16.

About Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.