A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY) to Issue Dividend of $2.21 on April 17th

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.2074 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 19.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $1.35.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 3.0 %

AMKBY stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.64. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $16.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19,725.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.