A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY) to Issue Dividend of $2.21 on April 17th

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.2074 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 19.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $1.35.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 3.0 %
AMKBY stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.64. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $16.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMKBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19,725.00.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.