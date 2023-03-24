Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Major Shareholder Purchases $19,240.62 in Stock

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $19,240.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,481,989 shares in the company, valued at $41,169,737.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Absolute Software stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $75,300.00.

NASDAQ:ABST traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,255. Absolute Software Co. has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $398.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million. Analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Absolute Software by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

