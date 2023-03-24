ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Stock Price Down 1.6%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 36,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 914,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

ABVC BioPharma Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $19.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new drugs and medical devices. The firm’s product pipeline includes ABV-1501, which is a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer, ABV-1504, which is a botanical reuptake inhibitor that targets norepinephrine, ABV-1505 for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, ABV-1702 to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, ABV-1703 for Pancreatic Cancer, ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients, ABV-1701, which is a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy, ABV-2001, and ABV-2002.

