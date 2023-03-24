Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $67.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,059 shares of company stock worth $8,428,292. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after buying an additional 85,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,413,000 after buying an additional 215,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,865,000 after buying an additional 61,981 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

