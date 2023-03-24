Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $316.50.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $271.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.34.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.